Mobile Imaging Services Market Size Worth $2.05 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalmobile imaging services marketsize is expected to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. Demand for mobile imaging services is primarily driven by global rise in incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal and endocrinal disorders, and neurological and lung disorders.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Aging increases the risk of diseases such as heart diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, and neural disorders owing to weaker immune system and body strength. These diseases can also arise as a result of factors such as extended lifespan of individuals, increase in consumption of alcohol, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy eating habits.

Some of the companies engaged in mobile imaging services are Cobalt Health, Front Mobile Imaging, Digirad Corporation, InHealth Group Ltd., Alliance HealthCare Services, TridentUSA Health Services, and Shared Medical Services. Mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships are among the key strategies adopted by players in the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Mobile Imaging Services Market Analysis Report By Product Type (X-ray, CT, Ultrasound, MRI, Mammography, Nuclear Imaging), By End Use (Hospitals & Private Clinics, Home Healthcare), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mobile-imaging-services-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in imaging procedures is primarily driving the global market

By product, MRI accounted for the largest market share in 2016 mainly due to growing use of this imaging technique in accident victims and patients suffering from chronic illnesses

The others segment, which includes bone densitometers and stereotactic breast biopsy equipment, will exhibit the fastest growth rate owing to factors such as increasing incidence of osteoporosis and growing geriatric population

North America is dominating the global market, followed by Europe . Adoption of mobile imaging services and exponential growth in remote patient monitoring and telehealth services are prime factors responsible for the growth of these regions

is dominating the global market, followed by . Adoption of mobile imaging services and exponential growth in remote patient monitoring and telehealth services are prime factors responsible for the growth of these regions Key players in the market include Cobalt Health, Front Mobile Imaging, Digirad Corporation, InHealth Group Ltd., Alliance HealthCare Services, TridentUSA Health Services, and Shared Medical Services.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Online Patient Observation Market - The online patient observation market is analyzed on the basis of its product types. It includes sensor technology devices, internet connected devices and smart & portable devices.



The online patient observation market is analyzed on the basis of its product types. It includes sensor technology devices, internet connected devices and smart & portable devices. Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market - The global medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at USD 5,980.2 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



The global medical nonwoven disposables market was valued at in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. RFID Kanban Systems Market - The global RFID kanban systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20.0% during the forecast period, to reach USD 1,089.6 million in 2020.



The global RFID kanban systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20.0% during the forecast period, to reach in 2020. Personal Mobility Devices Market - The global personal mobility devices market was valued at USD 4,157.0 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile imaging services market on the basis of product type, end use, and region:

Mobile Imaging Services Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) X-ray CT Ultrasound MRI Mammography Nuclear Imaging Others

Mobile Imaging Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals & Private Clinics Home Healthcare Others

Mobile Imaging Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Malaysia Latin America Mexico Brazil MEA UAE



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com