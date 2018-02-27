COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Metro AG EUR500mil 5yr

Pre-Stabilisation notice

27th February 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

METRO AG

EUR 500mm Fixed Rate Notes due 06 March 2023

Launched pursuant to the issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: (44-207475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: METRO AG Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mm Description: EUR500mm Fixed Rate Notes due 06 March 2023 ISIN: tbc Offer price: [n/a] Other offer terms: Denoms: EUR100k, Listing Luxembourg. Payment date 06 March 2018 Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CSM)



Stabilsation Managers:

Goldman Sachs International

Societe Generale

UniCredit Bank AG Stabilisation period expected to start on: 27th February 2018 Stabilisation period expected to end on: 29th March 2018 (30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities) Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END