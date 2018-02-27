Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-27 12:03 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On February 26, 2018 the TSE Court of Arbitration made a decision in the claim of AS Medical Pharmacy Group for annulling the Listing and Surveillance Committee's decision of October 5, 2017.



The Court of Arbitration decided as follows:



1. Dismiss the claim action of AS Medical Pharmacy Group for annulling the Listing and Surveillance Committee's decision of October 5, 2017.



2. To leave the arbitration court procedure legal expenses paid by AS Medical Pharmacy Group. AS Medical Pharmacy Group must cover also the arbitration fee and reimbursement of agency cost of Nasdaq Tallinn AS.



The contested decision of the Listing and Surveillance Committee is available here: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=804154&mes sageId=1009605



AS Medical Pharmacy Group has submitted an appeal to the Arbitration Court of Tallinn Stock Exchange on November 3, 2017, with the claims as follows:



1. Deem the refusal decision adopted on October 5, 2017 by Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn to be unlawful; 2. Recognize that AS Medical Pharmacy Group B-shares are applicable to be admitted to trading on multilateral trading facility First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn and to force Nasdaq Tallinn AS to admit AS Medical Pharmacy Group B-shares to trading on multilateral trading facility First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS; 3. Leave procedural expenses to be paid by Nasdaq Tallinn.





