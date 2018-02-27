Next said on Tuesday that group operations director, Michael Law, plans to retire in July after 23 years with the retailer. Law, who will step down from the board at the annual general meeting in May, led the transformation of warehousing, logistics and systems operations over the last 10 years. Next said it has been working on a plan for his succession since he first signalled his intention to retire over a year ago. It plans to appoint Richard Papp to the board on 14 May as an executive ...

