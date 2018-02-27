Morgan Advanced Materials materials on Tuesday said asset sales helped to boost full year pre-tax profits to £135.8m from £87.9m. Revenue rose 1.4% on a constant currency basis to £1.02bn and the dividend was held at 11p a share. Morgan completed two divestments during the term which "materially simplified the global business units as a result", the company said. "Through these divestments we have exited businesses where we were sub-scale and where there was limited synergy with the remainder ...

