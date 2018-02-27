FTSE 250 asset manager Jupiter Fund Management reported a rise in full-year profit on Tuesday as net inflows and assets under management grew. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit was up 13% to £192.9m, while net inflows increased to £5.5bn from £1bn the year before, helping to push assets under management to £50.2bn from £40.5bn. Meanwhile, net revenues were up 17% on the year to £409.5m as net management fees rose to £392.4m from £330.2m and underlying earnings per ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...