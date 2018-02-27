Amid an ongoing war of words with Melrose over the latter's takeover bid, GKN issued a set of results in line with its previous guidance on Tuesday, reporting management sales growth of 11% and organic sales growth of 6%, exceeding £10bn for the first time. The FTSE 100 company said sales on a management basis reached £10.41bn, while on a statutory basis, sales were ahead 10% at £9.67bn. Operating profit on a management basis rose to £774m from £773m, with earnings per share up 2% to 31.7p, ...

