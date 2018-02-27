

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $347 million, or $0.43 per share. This was higher than $225 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $2.64 billion. This was down from $2.66 billion last year.



The AES Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $347 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.3% -Revenue (Q4): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.25



