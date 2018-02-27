

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $135.80 million, or $1.38 per share. This was higher than $128.92 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $398.48 million. This was up from $386.72 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $135.80 Mln. vs. $128.92 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $1.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.5% -Revenue (Q4): $398.48 Mln vs. $386.72 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.30



