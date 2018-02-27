

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade balance turned to a deficit in January from a surplus in the previous year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



The trade balance came in at a shortfall of SEK 1.8 billion in January versus a surplus of SEK 0.9 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Both exports and imports surged by 12.0 percent and 14.0 percent, respectively in January from a year ago.



Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 12.8 billion, while EU trade showed a deficit of SEK 14.6 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade deficit totaled SEK 1.7 billion in January versus SEK 0.5 billion shortfall in December.



