

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $173.86 million, or $0.77 per share. This was down from $395.79 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 37.9% to $0.77 billion. This was down from $1.24 billion last year.



Endo International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $173.86 Mln. vs. $395.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -56.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $1.77 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -56.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $0.77 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -37.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $2.6 - $2.8 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX