

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Coffee Co. (SBUX) announced Tuesday the opening of its first Reserve store with Italian Princi Bakery located at the Starbucks Seattle headquarters and open to the public.



The new premium retail format introduces a marketplace-style environment offering elements of its immersive Reserve Roasteries, freshly baked artisanal Italian food from Rocco Princi and Third Place experience.



The company plans to open up to 1,000 Reserve store locations worldwide as part of its ongoing investment in bringing a suite of premium store experiences to customers.



Reserve store is a new store format from Starbuck's Siren Retail business dedicated to its premium Reserve brand.



The company has also announced that it will be bringing stand-alone Princi stores to Seattle, Chicago and New York and plans to open Roasteries in Milan and New York later this year in addition to Tokyo and Chicago in 2019.



