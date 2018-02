WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) said its board of directors approved the termination of the stockholder rights plan by amending the associated rights agreement to accelerate the expiration date to the close of business on February 26, 2018, effectively terminating the plan as of that date.



The company advised its stockholders to not take any action as a result of this expiration.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX