iTrinegy's Network Emulator and Network Profiler Products Shortlisted as Finalists in Network Computing Awards 2018

'iTrinegy and iMarket Communications also selected as Award Finalists for Network Project of the Year'

iTrinegy, market leaders in mitigating risk associated with application performance over networks, are pleased to announce that four of the company's products have been shortlisted in the 2018 Network Computing Awards. In addition, together with its customer, iMarket Communications, iTrinegy has also been selected as a finalist for Network Project of the Year.

The iTrinegy products shortlisted are:

NE-ONE Network Emulator, the desktop, hardware-based, network emulator which is a finalist in the following categories:

Best Testing/Monitoring Product of the Year

NE-ONE Network Profiler, the agentless network traffic and networked application performance analyzer, is shortlisted in:

Best Network Management Product of the Year

INE Flex Enterprise Virtual Appliance Network Emulator, which can be spun up anywhere in the VMware virtual environment. This product has been shortlisted in:

Best Software Product of the Year

INE Network Emulator, the multi-port (1Gbps/10Gbps) multi-path network emulator, which has been shortlisted in:

Bench Tested Hardware Product of the Year

"Once again, we are really delighted that our customers' nominations have led to our technology being shortlisted in the annual Network Computing Awards" said Graham Wood,Director at iTrinegy. "We are particularly excited by the level of interest in our INE Flex Enterprise Virtual Appliance. It demonstrates how, as more organizations adopt virtualization as part of their IT infrastructure strategy, they are recognizing the need to verify application performance in the virtual environment. And, of course, being chosen as a finalist, together with our customer iMarket Communications who use our technology to ensure successful VoIP trader deployments, in Network Project of the Year category is also brilliant."

The Network Computing Awards are based on votes from readers of Network Computing Magazine and customer feedback and are intended to give industry-wide recognition to the technology, tools, solutions and products at the forefront of the evolving technology market.



