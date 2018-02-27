Pan African Resources Plc - Response to NUM

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
AIM Code: PAF
JSE Code: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
("Pan African' or "the Company')
RESPONSE TO NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS ("NUM') PRESS RELEASE AND MEDIA SPECULATION
Further to the recent NUM press release and media speculation, the Company confirms that it has commenced a consultation process in terms of section 189 of the South African Labour Relations Act, 66 of 1995 at its Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited operation. Further announcements will be made in due course.
Johannesburg
27 February 2018
