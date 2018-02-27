Pan African Resources Plc - Response to NUM

Pan African Resources PLC

RESPONSE TO NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS ("NUM') PRESS RELEASE AND MEDIA SPECULATION

Further to the recent NUM press release and media speculation, the Company confirms that it has commenced a consultation process in terms of section 189 of the South African Labour Relations Act, 66 of 1995 at its Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited operation. Further announcements will be made in due course.

Johannesburg

27 February 2018