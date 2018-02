On 27 February 2018, AS LHV Group decided according to the proposal by the management of its subsidiary company, AS LHV Varahaldus, to allocate the subsidiary's profit for financial year 2017, which amounts EUR 5807 thousand, including to pay dividends in the net amount of EUR 4400 thousand. Dividend will be paid to the sole shareholder, AS LHV Group, on 1 March 2018. Dividend payment corresponds to the financial plan for 2018.