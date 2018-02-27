uniQure N.V.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Conferences in March

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leader in human gene therapy, today announced that it will be featured in multiple presentations at upcoming medical, scientific and investor conferences during March.
- ISBiotech 8th Spring Meeting, March 3 - 5, 2018 at the Hilton Norfolk the Main in Norfolk, VA
- Jacek Lubelski, Ph.D., director of vector & process development, will be presenting on Baculovirus Expression Technology, on Wednesday, March 7th at 11:15 a.m. ET.
- Thrombosis and Hemostasis Societies of North America (THSNA) Biennial Meeting, March 8 - 10, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, CA
- Eileen Sawyer, Ph.D., director of global medical affairs, will be presenting "Endogenous FIX Expression and Reduced Annual Bleed Rate Following AMT-060 (AAV-hFIX) in Adults With Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B: Interim Results up to 2 Years from a Phase I/II Dose-Escalation Study" on Friday, March 9th at 10:30 a.m. PT.
- BIO-Europe Spring, March 12 - 14, 2018 at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam, the Netherlands
- Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer and general manager, Amsterdam, will be participating in a panel discussion titled, "New Advances in Gene Therapy: Next Generation Technologies" on Tuesday, March 13th at 2:00 p.m. CET.
- 38th Annual Cowen & Co. Global Healthcare Conference, March 12 -14, 2018 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA
- Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will be presenting a corporate update on Wednesday, March 14th at 8:40 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed by the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php) website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
- In addition, company management will be hosting meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.
- Spring Symposium of the Netherlands Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (NVGCT), March 15 -16, 2018 at Congrescentrum De Werelt in Lunteren, the Netherlands
- Dr. van Deventer will be presenting on uniQure's approach in gene therapy on Thursday, March 15th at 3:00 p.m. CET.
- Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, March 13 - 15, 2018 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL
- Steve Zelenkofske, D.O., chief medical officer, will be presenting a corporate overview on Thursday, March 15th at 2:05 p.m. ET, followed by a fireside chat. The live webcast can be accessed by the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php) website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
- In addition, company management will be hosting meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases.
