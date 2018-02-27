GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's ClickDirectPay Launches Cryptocurrency Commerce to Mainstream Merchants

ClickDirectPay's Express Coin Payments Enables Global Merchants to Accept Multiple Cryptocurrencies

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC), a diversified FinTech holding company, today announced that its online payment service subsidiary, ClickDirectPay (clickdirectpay.com), today announced the launch of ClickDirectPay's Express Coin Payments, offering merchants the ability to accept multiple cryptocurrencies into a secure wallet. This opens up a low barrier channel for merchants globally to offer cryptocurrencies within their ecommerce service.

While much of 2017 revolved around ICOs, cryptocurrencies have been fighting to find a place in the real world, living mostly in the cyber realm. By allowing businesses to accept alternative payment options, this creates true value and utility for the coins.

Mr. Bane Katic, Head of CDP Europe, commented, "We know cryptocurrencies are here to stay. This landscape is growing and changing every day and our goal is to create utility and real life uses for these coins. As this space matures, we want to make sure we are also adapting to provide quicker, cheaper, and accessible options for both our merchants and customers."

During launch, the Express Coin Payment allows merchants to accept up to four leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum, as a form of payment. To create a low-friction on boarding experience, ClickDirectPay has created an easy to integrate solution to get regular merchants up and running quickly.

The appeal for merchants in accepting cryptocurrencies over other means of payment such as cash and credit cards could be any of the following reasons:

There are no banks, central entity, clearing houses or middlemen involved when validating a transaction, making the speed of transaction quick and low cost Cryptocurrencies are truly borderless and international Due to the nature where cryptocurrencies are not owned by any particular government or organization, the process to accept cryptocurrencies are much quicker with less hurdles to jump through No chargebacks since every transaction is recorded on the blockchain and immutable making accepting payments much like cash but with all the components mentioned above.

The growing niche market of accepting alternative payments means the next generation of online payment behavior has already started, especially in the high risk payment processing industry. With products and services being delivered to customers globally, payment methods have always been an obstacle in the process. Cryptocurrencies allow anyone, anywhere to pay, creating new opportunities in markets which otherwise may have been restricted. ClickDirectPay shall become a one shop solution for online merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrencies in real time, hassle free.

As more businesses operate online and service multiple countries around the world, the idea of integrating with multiple solutions and frameworks can be daunting.The goal of CDP has always been to create a seamless, easy and quick on-boarding of payment solutions for global online merchants no matter where they are located in the world, or what currencies they deal with. Cryptocurrencies will accelerate this process.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC) is a diversified FinTech holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. The Company has developed traditional and blockchain solutions through an online payment platform called "ClickDirectPay" to process online wire transfer transactions for diversified European online merchants and acceptance of cryptocurrencies for global merchants. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com and https://www.clickdirectpay.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form S-1 filed on June 2, 2016, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

