PV Nano Cell, Ltd.: PV Nano Cell Signs a Breakthrough Commercial Contract with a World Leading Digital Printer Manufacturer

Expected to Generate Initial Revenues of Over $700,000 of Sicrys™ Inks and Dispersions

Growing Sales Pipeline of Additional Applications and Revenue Opportunities

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTCQB: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative producer of conductive Sicrys digital inks and dispersions, for Printed electronics and 3D printing, announced today it has signed a supply agreement with a world leading Digital Printer manufacturer (name and application not disclosed, under NDA). The digital printer manufacturer is selling the conductive inks with Sicrys to its wide installed base of printers and seeking new customers. Sales forecast is in excess of $700,000 under this contract. Sales having already started and are ramping up according to schedule.

PV Nano Cell Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, "This is a tremendous opportunity for PV Nano Cell, since we are opening up new markets. This important contract is an additional significant milestone that further validates our Sicrys products as a reliable source of materials supporting mass production applications for digital conductive printing." Dr. de la Vega continued, "Our quality, stability and price will allow us to establish a lead in the implementation of additive digital conductive mass production manufacturing for electronics and 3D printing at a favorable industry pricing. Our high-quality innovative industry new products, along with our professional staff at PV Nano Cell currently have additional contracts for a variety of applications in the pipeline, and will announce them as soon as they will be finalized."

PV Nano Cell has developed innovative conductive inks for use in printed electronics (PE) and solar photovoltaics (PV) applications. PV Nano Cell's Sicrys ink family is a single-crystal, nano metric silver conductive ink delivering enhanced performance. Sicrys is also available in copper-based form, delivering all of the product's properties and advantages with improved cost efficiency. Sicrys conductive inks are used all over the world in a range of inkjet printing applications, including photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, antennas, sensors, touchscreens and other applications. In addition, PV Nano has expanded its capabilities to include an integrated prototyping, design and R&D unique printer with the recent acquisition of DigiFlex. For more information, please visit: www.PVNanoCell.com.

Visit PV Nano Cell booth (Hall BO#101) at the LOPEC exhibition - Munich, Germany March 13-15, 2018.

These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

