Active-Investors: Wired News - GE Transportation Signs $1 Billion Deal for Supply of Freight Locomotives to Ukrainian Railways

Stock Monitor: Milacron Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Commenting on the signing of the framework agreement with Ukraine, Rafael Santana, President and CEO of GE Transportation, said:

'We appreciate the continued trust and support of our partners in Ukraine, including the Ministry of Infrastructure, UkraineInvest, the Office of the National Investment Council, and Ukreximbank. With this agreement, GE will play a larger role in helping the region improve its rail infrastructure and bring products to market faster and more efficiently.'

Yevgen Kravtsov, acting Chairman of the Board of Ukrainian Railways, added:

'After many years of inactivity, this project will launch a large-scale modernization of Ukrainian Railway's locomotive fleet. In addition to addressing Ukraine's needs for greater capacity, this strategic partnership with GE will also provide a powerful impetus to further develop domestic manufacturing.'

Scope of the framework agreement

The deal is part of Ukraine's efforts to modernize its transportation infrastructure and establish itself as a key player in the European rail hub and trade corridor. The agreement covers the supply of 30 GE Evolution Series freight locomotives to Ukrainian Railways, additional locomotive kits, rehabilitation of fleet of locomotives with Ukrainian Railways, and long-term maintenance services. The tenure of the agreement is for over 10 years.

The deal envisions the start of the production of the locomotives at the Company's Erie plant in Pennsylvania, US in early 2018 with the first delivering planned for Q4 2018. The agreement outlines that certain part of the work would be undertaken locally in Ukraine which will lead to new jobs and contribute to the economic development of Ukraine. The Ukrainian government expects that nearly 40% of the locomotives' components will be produced in Ukraine.

The deal not only plays an important role in strengthening US-Ukraine relations, but also allows GE to strengthen its position in Ukraine and contribute to the future growth of the Company. For the Ukrainian government this is an excellent opportunity to not only modernize its rail infrastructure, but also to boost economic development and growth in the country.

About GE's TE33A locomotives

GE's TE33A Evolution Series diesel freight locomotives have a 12-cylinder, 4,500-horsepower engine. These locomotives are known for delivering high power output, enhanced productivity, greater flexibility, lower lifecycle costs, and improved reliability in heavy-haul operations. The best part is that these locomotives are significantly better than Ukrzaliznytsya's legacy fleet as they can significantly reduce harmful emissions, economize on fuel and oil costs, and increase time between maintenance overhauls.

Backdrop

Ukrzaliznytsya, or Ukrainian Railways, is the state-owned entity that manages the Ukrainian rail network which covers the railways of Donetsk, Lviv, Odessa, Pivdenna (Southern), Pivdenno-Zakhidna (Southwestern) and Pridniprovska Railways. In 2017, Ukrzaliznytsya had outlined a detailed development strategy and planned to invest over $6 billion for the development and modernization of the railway infrastructure projects and the renewal of its fleet. Volodymyr Omelyan, Ukraine's Minister of Transport had been in talks with members of GE Transportation team since September 2017 for participation in Ukrzaliznytsya's development plans. Later in December 2017, Petro Poroshenko, the President of Ukraine met with Rafael Santana, CEO of GE Transportation, to further talks of cooperation between Ukrzaliznytsya and GE Transportation for modernization of Ukrainian railway to be at par with international standards and mainly for updating the fleet of locomotives. The continuous engagement between the Ukraine government officials and the GE Transportation team has led to GE signing this historic framework agreement.

About GE Transportation

Chicago, Illinois-based GE Transportation is a division of the General Electric Co. It began as a pioneer in passenger and freight locomotives and has now grown in to a global technology leader and supplier of equipment, services and solutions to the rail, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries. GE Transportation has over 9,000 employees worldwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, General Electric's stock advanced 1.10%, ending the trading session at $14.65.

Volume traded for the day: 145.00 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 84.56 million shares.

After yesterday's close, General Electric's market cap was at $128.19 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.82.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.28%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors