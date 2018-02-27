Active-Investors: Wired News - Jazz Pharma Enrolled First Patient in Phase-2 Clinical Trial Assessing Defibrotide for the Prevention of Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease

Stock Monitor: Anika Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

Defibrotide Phase-2 Clinical Trial

The Phase-2 clinical trial is a prospective, randomized, open-label study of the efficacy and safety of defibrotide added to standard of care immunoprophylaxis for the prevention of aGvHD, compared to the standard of care alone. Jazz will enroll approximately 150 adult and pediatric patients who have undergone allogeneic HSCT from an unrelated donor. The primary endpoint is cumulative incidence of Grade B-D aGvHD by day +100 post-allogeneic HSCT. The trial is anticipated to begin in March 2018 and complete in January 2020.

Phase-2 Trial Complements Ongoing Phase-3 Trial Evaluating Defibrotide for Prevention of VOD in Patients Undergoing HSCT

This defibrotide Phase-2 trial complements the Company's ongoing Phase-3 clinical trial evaluating defibrotide for prevention of hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) in high-risk adult and pediatric patients undergoing HSCT. In January 2017, Jazz enrolled first patient in a Phase-3 clinical trial comparing the efficacy and safety of defibrotide versus best supportive care (BSC) in the prevention of hepatic VOD in adult and pediatric patients undergoing HSCT who are at high risk or at very high risk of developing VOD.

HSCT is an aggressive, potentially curative procedure to treat patients with malignant and non-cancerous hematologic disorders such as leukemia, lymphoma and aplastic anemia, and congenital immunodeficiency and autoimmune disorders. VOD is a rare complication of HSCT is an early and life-threatening complication affecting the sinusoidal endothelial cells of the liver, which can typically occur within the first 21 days following HSCT.

About Acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease (aGvHD)

GvHD is a life-threatening complication of HSCT that might occur after an allogeneic transplant. In GvHD, the donated bone marrow or peripheral blood stem cells view the recipient's body as foreign, and the donated cells/bone marrow attack the body, leading to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues, including skin, mouth, eye, joints, liver, lung, esophagus, and GI tract.

About Defitelio®

Defitelio® is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic (VOD), also known as sinusoidal obstruction syndrome, with renal or pulmonary dysfunction following HSCT. The most common side effects of Defitelio® are decreased blood pressure, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and nose bleeds. Defitelio® is not approved for the treatment of prevention of GvHD or prevention of VOD.

In the US, Defitelio® injection 80mg/mL received FDA marketing approval in March 2016 for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic VOD with renal or pulmonary dysfunction following HSCT and is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for patients with this rare, potentially fatal complication. In October 2013, the European Commission granted marketing authorization to Defitelio under exceptional circumstances for the treatment of severe VOD in patients undergoing HSCT therapy. It is the first and only approved treatment in Europe for severe VOD.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jazz Pharma is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing, and commercializing meaningful products in the areas of sleep, hematology/oncology, and pain that address unmet medical needs. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the Company has US offices in Palo Alto, California and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in various other locations in Europe.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Jazz Pharma's stock slightly dropped 0.01%, ending the trading session at $147.44.

Volume traded for the day: 390.70 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 6.81%; and past twelve-month period - up 8.32%; and year-to-date - up 9.50%

After yesterday's close, Jazz Pharma's market cap was at $8.66 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.83.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors