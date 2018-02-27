sprite-preloader
Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, February 27

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')

All data as at 31 January 2018

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 January 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.1
Tech Mahindra5.9
Standard Foods3.7
Marico3.4
Chroma ATE3.4
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing2.8
E.SUN Financial Holding Co2.7
Manila Water2.7
Unicharm2.6
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.5
Total35.8
Geographical breakdown%
India35.3
Taiwan18.8
Philippines7.5
Hong Kong6.1
Indonesia4.7
Bangladesh4.5
Japan3.6
Malaysia3.2
Thailand2.9
Others7.0
Cash6.4
Total100.0

- ENDS-

27 February 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


