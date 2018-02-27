Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, February 27
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')
All data as at 31 January 2018
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 January 2018
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.1
|Tech Mahindra
|5.9
|Standard Foods
|3.7
|Marico
|3.4
|Chroma ATE
|3.4
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|2.8
|E.SUN Financial Holding Co
|2.7
|Manila Water
|2.7
|Unicharm
|2.6
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.5
|Total
|35.8
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|35.3
|Taiwan
|18.8
|Philippines
|7.5
|Hong Kong
|6.1
|Indonesia
|4.7
|Bangladesh
|4.5
|Japan
|3.6
|Malaysia
|3.2
|Thailand
|2.9
|Others
|7.0
|Cash
|6.4
|Total
|100.0
