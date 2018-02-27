Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')

All data as at 31 January 2018

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 January 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.1 Tech Mahindra 5.9 Standard Foods 3.7 Marico 3.4 Chroma ATE 3.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2.8 E.SUN Financial Holding Co 2.7 Manila Water 2.7 Unicharm 2.6 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.5 Total 35.8 Geographical breakdown % India 35.3 Taiwan 18.8 Philippines 7.5 Hong Kong 6.1 Indonesia 4.7 Bangladesh 4.5 Japan 3.6 Malaysia 3.2 Thailand 2.9 Others 7.0 Cash 6.4 Total 100.0

27 February 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary