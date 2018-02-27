Almost all senior employees at Royal Bank of Scotland's current restructuring business worked at the bank's notorious Global Restructuring Group before it was replaced, RBS has revealed to MPs. The bank said 30 of 32 employees employed in restructuring at senior management level or above had worked at GRG and that three-quarters of restructuring's total of 182 employees had worked at GRG. RBS revealed the numbers in a follow-up submission following Chief Executive Ross McEwan's appearance at ...

