

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $389 million, or $1.54 per share. This was higher than $383 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.96 billion. This was up from $2.87 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $389 Mln. vs. $383 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.80



