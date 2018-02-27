CX Network: Helping Shape Customer Experience in the Utilities Sector

LONDON, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Regardless of the ongoing changes being made to the energy and utilities market in recent years, a key conundrum faced by the industry is that they are still one of the worst sectors when it comes to delivering exceptional customer experiences.Other industries have set the bar high in regards to customers' expectations when it comes to the service they receive.

Retaining customers is becoming more and more expensive and now the pressure is rising for the utilities sector to meet and exceed the expectations of an increasingly demanding customer base in a space that has had an influx of competition, missing out on this customer engagement is all too often the case.

The CX Utilities Forum, the only dedicated customer experience event focused exclusively on the utilities sector, will address common issues faced by the industry to help drive change further and provide customers with a more tailored service. Bringing together the industry's leading energy and utilities companies, this is a unique opportunity for delegates to network and share best practice in order to fuel innovation, drive centricity and embrace the customer.

Download the agenda to view the expert speaker panel

Press are invited to attend this important industry summit, if you would like to a complimentary press pass please email Rumina Akther on rumina.akther@iqpc.co.uk



Media Contact: Rumina Akther, Marketing Manager, IQPC: rumina.akther@iqpc.co.uk or call +44(0)207-368-9442