Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Nutrien Reported Q4 Results of Merged Business Units

Stock Monitor: Terra Nitrogen Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

On December 27, 2017, PotashCorp and Agrium announced receiving the clearance from the United States' Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding regulatory approvals required to close their proposed merger of equals transaction. With the closing of the transaction on January 01, 2018, the common shares of the merged Company, Nutrien, commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "NTR" at the opening of market on January 02, 2018.

Agrium

In Q4 FY17, Agrium reported revenues of $2.45 billion, which came in above the $2.24 billion in the prior year's same quarter.

The retail supplier of agricultural products reported net earnings from continuing operations of $27 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 versus $69 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the comparable period of last year.

In Q4 FY17, the business unit incurred a cost of product sold of $1.67 billion compared to $1.49 billion in Q4 FY16. For Q4 FY17, Agrium's gross profit was $784 million versus $749 million in Q4 FY16. Agrium's selling expenses were $519 million in Q4 FY17 versus $480 million in the year ago corresponding quarter. Agrium's general and administrative expenses were $71 million for the reported quarter compared to $64 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Agrium's earnings before finance costs and income taxes fell to $122 million in Q4 FY17 from $164 million in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, Agrium's net cash provided by operating activities were $1.58 billion, up from $1.43 billion in the previous year' same period. The business unit had cash and cash equivalents worth $466 million as on December 31, 2017, versus $412 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, Agrium's long-term debt amounted to $4.40 billion as on December 31, 2017.

PotashCorp

For the three months ended December 31 2017, PotashCorp reported sales of $1.08 billion, which came in above the $1.06 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY16.

PotashCorp reported a net loss from continuing operations of $120 million, or $0.14 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, compared to a net income from continuing operations of to $13 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16.

In the three months ended December 31, 2017, the business unit reported cost of goods sold of $1.04 billion compared to $765 million in Q4 FY16. PotashCorp posted a negative gross margin of $78 million during Q4 FY17 compared to a positive gross margin $163 million in Q4 FY16.

During the reported quarter, PotashCorp's selling and administrative expenses came in at $60 million versus $45 million in the last year's comparable quarter. PotashCorp's provincial mining and other taxes were $26 million during Q4 FY17 versus $36 million in Q4 FY16. The business unit reported an operating loss of $215 million in Q4 FY17 compared to an operating income of $58 million in Q4 FY16.

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, PotashCorp generated cash from operations of $381 million versus $353 million in the fourth quarter of FY16. PotashCorp had cash and cash equivalents of $116 million as on December 31, 2017, compared to $32 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the business unit's long-term debt stood at $3.71 billion as on December 31, 2017.

Dividend

In a separate press release on February 20, 2018, Nutrien's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share, payable on April 20, 2018, to shareholders of record as on March 29, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Nutrien's stock marginally fell 0.38%, ending the trading session at $50.13.

Volume traded for the day: 1.99 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Nutrien's market cap was at $42.12 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 129.87.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Agricultural Chemicals industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors