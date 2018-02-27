Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: L3 Technologies Raised its Dividend by 6.7%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 28, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 2782018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 27, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on LLL:

Dividend Declared

On February 13, 2018, L3 Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.75 to $0.80 per share. The Board has also declared the next dividend payable on March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 01, 2018.

"Our 14th consecutive annual dividend increase underscores the Board's continued confidence in our growth strategy and our robust cash flow," said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3's Chief Executive Officer and President, "We will continue our disciplined approach to grow and invest in the company to increase shareholder value, including returning cash through quarterly dividends."

L3 Technologies' indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.50%, as compared to the average dividend yield of 1.97% for the Services sector. The Company has raised dividend for fourteen consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

L3 Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5%, which mean that the Company spends approximately $0.34 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, L3 Technologies is forecasted to report earnings of $10.79 for the next year, which is more than three times compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $3.20 per share.

L3 Technologies' met cash from operating activities from continuing operations was $986 million for FY17 compared to $1.02 billion for FY6. The Company paid dividends of $236 million during FY017 compared to $220 million during FY16. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for L3 Technologies

On February 04, 2018, L3 Technologies announced that it will support the BAE Systems Power and Propulsion Team by providing the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for the upcoming Royal Australian Navy (RAN) SEA5000 program pursuit.

L3 Technologies was selected to provide the IPMS as well as Controls and Instrumentation (C&I), for the nine Type 26 Global Combat Ships proposed for the SEA5000 program. If BAE is successful, the total value of this contract, which is expected to be awarded by the federal government in April or May, is AU$35 billion (approximately US$27.4 billion).

The L3 Technologies' IPMS provides integrated monitoring and control of warship propulsion, electrical, auxiliary, and damage control machinery and systems along with advanced functionality, such as onboard training and equipment health monitoring.

About L3 Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The Company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, L3 Technologies' stock was marginally up 0.72%, ending the trading session at $214.95.

Volume traded for the day: 412.03 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.75%; previous three-month period - up 13.61%; past twelve-month period - up 28.60%; and year-to-date - up 8.64%

After yesterday's close, L3 Technologies' market cap was at $16.69 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 25.45.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

