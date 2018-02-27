BANCA, an Investment Banking Community Known as 'The Wall Street on Blockchain,' is Officially Launched

The Experienced Team from BANCA Offers the Best of Wall Street Professionals and Silicon Valley Technicians

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / The founders of BANCA, a new type of investment banking community, are pleased to announce the official launch of their company. Even though BANCA has not been open for that long, it has already earned the nickname "The Wall Street on Blockchain," because it is focused on both Cryptocurrency and Big Data.

As a company spokesperson noted, the biggest trends in IT these days are Cryptocurrencies, Blockchains, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence. In addition, the spokesperson added, the current problem within traditional investment banks is the centralized decision-making system, in which large banks have overwhelming advantages in information, expertise and bargaining power.

"Those advantages have made it possible for bankers to act in their own best interests instead of their clients'," the spokesperson noted, adding that in order to prevent this "moral hazard," BANCA Investment Banking Community will strive to attract the world's best experts in investment banking, asset management, trading and other related businesses to the platform.

"They will act individually in terms of providing banking services, but BANCA will utilize AI's and smart contracts to achieve automatic and efficient management, and ensure that the best services will be provided and tailored to a specific client's need."

Intelligent management is the base of the Banca community investment bank. With the team's experience in big data processing and artificial intelligence technology over the years, they will be able to achieve efficient platform management, effectively analyzing and processing information offered by service providers, project sides and investors on the platform to provide intelligent investment banking services for clients.

At the heart of the new BANCA Investment Banking Community is the BANCA token, which will facilitate all transactions on the platform and help the administrator in providing value-added services to community members.

The BANCA token is currently under Token Generation Event, and the pricing is 0.003$ for one BANCA token, the spokesperson explained, adding that there is a cap on the number of tokens offered during TGE at 7 billion BANCA. Additionally, a white paper has been released with details on the project and underlying technologies on the official website banca.world and Telegram channel: https://t.me/banca_official.

"The BANCA team will combine the best of Wall Street professionals and Silicon Valley technicians," the spokesperson said.

For example, the CEO has more than a decade's experience working in global hedge fund/investment banking industry, and the CTO has worked in key roles with big Silicon Valley names such as Google, Amazon, and Apple.

The team as a whole has numerous related patents registered with USPTO and academic papers published under its members' names. Those give the team a serious advantage in the creation of this brand-new community.

