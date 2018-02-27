

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $236.28 million, or $8.47 per share. This was up from $227.44 million, or $7.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $2.41 billion. This was up from $2.29 billion last year.



AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $236.28 Mln. vs. $227.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -EPS (Q2): $8.47 vs. $7.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -Revenue (Q2): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



