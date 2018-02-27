

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $267 million, or $0.47 per share. This was down from $330 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $1.86 billion. This was up from $1.67 billion last year.



Discovery Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $267 Mln. vs. $330 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.1% -Revenue (Q4): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX