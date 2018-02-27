sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,69 Euro		+1,29
+6,65 %
WKN: A0Q90G ISIN: US25470F1049 Ticker-Symbol: DC6 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC SERIES A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC SERIES A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,222
21,282
16:10
21,23
21,29
16:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC SERIES A
DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC SERIES A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC SERIES A20,69+6,65 %