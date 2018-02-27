

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $59.25 million, or $0.25 per share. This was down from $118.60 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $278.57 million. This was up from $274.30 million last year.



Senior Housing Properties Trust earnings at a glance:



