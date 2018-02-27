AECI Limited - Directorate Change

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI' or "the Company')

CHANGE TO THE BOARD: APPOINTMENT OF A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AECI is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Philisiwe Sibiya as a Non-executive Director of the Company and as a member of its Audit Committee.

Over the past 15 years, Ms Sibiya served as Chief Executive Officer of MTN Cameroon and as Chief Financial Officer of MTN South Africa. More recently, she founded her own private equity company.

Ms Sibiya is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Her appointment is effective from 27 February 2018.

Woodmead, Sandton

27 February 2018

