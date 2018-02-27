

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate declined slightly in February, the Central Statistics Office reported Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to 6 percent in February from 6.1 percent in January. In the same period of 2017, the unemployment rate was 7.3 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 141,600 from 143,900 in the previous month.



Data showed that the unemployment rate among youth aged below 24, declined to 13.2 percent in February from 13.5 percent a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX