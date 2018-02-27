Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Regal Beloit's Quarterly Sales Advanced 8.3% and EPS Jumped 13.9%

Stock Monitor: Tennant Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Regal Beloit Corp. (NYSE: RBC). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RBC. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 05, 2018. The maker of controls for electric motors beat revenue estimates, while its earnings were in-line with market expectations. The Company also provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Regal Beloit. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TNC

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Regal Beloit most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=RBC

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Regal Beloit's total net sales jumped 8.3% to $820.7 million, and included a positive 1.3% foreign currency translation impact, compared to net sales of $758.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $790.3 million.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Regal Beloit reported net sales of $3.36 billion compared to $3.22 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Regal Beloit's income from operations was $78.3 million compared to $70.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted income from operations was $79.5 million, or 9.7% of net sales, up 20 basis points from the prior year's same quarter.

Regal Beloit reported a net income of $51.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $45.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included the provisional impact of the US tax reform legislation, which resulted in a $1.0 million decrease in the Provision for Income Taxes and a $0.02 benefit to GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS). Regal Beloit's adjusted diluted EPS grew 9.6% to $1.14 in Q4 2017 versus $1.04 in the year earlier comparable quarter. The Company's earnings numbers met Wall Street's estimates of $1.14 per share.

For FY17, Regal Beloit reported earnings of $213.0 million, or $4.74 per diluted share, compared to $203.4 million, or $4.52 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted EPS totaled $4.87 in FY17 versus $4.44 in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Regal Beloit's Commercial and Industrial Systems segment's net sales advanced 10.4% to $407.7 million compared to $369.2 million in Q4 2016. The segment recorded an organic sales growth rate of 8.7% in the reported quarter, driven by broad-based global end market strength in both the OEM and distribution channels. The segment's operating margin was 5.9% in Q4 2017. Excluding restructuring and related costs of $1.1 million and a gain on sale of assets of $0.4 million, the segment's adjusted operating margin was 6.1% in the reported quarter.

For Q4 2017, Regal Beloit's Climate Solutions segment's net sales edged up 0.6% to $216.4 million compared to $215.2 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating margin was 14.0% in Q4 2017. Excluding restructuring and related costs of $0.5 million, the segment's adjusted operating margin was 14.3% in the reported quarter.

Regal Beloit's Power Transmission Solutions segment's net sales jumped 13.2% to $196.6 million for Q4 2017 compared to $173.7 million in Q4 2016. The segment posted a positive organic sales growth rate of 11.9%, driven by increased demand in the oil & gas and renewable energy end markets, as well as in the distribution channel. The segment's operating margin was 12.2% in Q4 2017.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Regal Beloit is forecasting low- to mid-single digit organic sales growth, while it also expects to improve its adjusted operating margin for the third consecutive year. For FY18, the Company is estimating GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $5.19 to $5.59, and adjusted EPS in the band of $5.35 to $5.75. The difference between the GAAP diluted EPS guidance and the adjusted diluted EPS guidance relates to restructuring and related costs of $0.16 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Regal Beloit's stock advanced 1.49%, ending the trading session at $74.95.

Volume traded for the day: 171.60 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 2.95%

After yesterday's close, Regal Beloit's market cap was at $3.33 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.73.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors