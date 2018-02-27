Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - CHMP Recommended Against Approval of Puma Biotech's Neratinib for Extended Adjuvant Treatment of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Stock Monitor: BioMarin Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) ("Puma Biotech"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PBYI as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 23, 2018, the Company announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the refusal of the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for the Company's neratinib for the extended adjuvant treatment of early stage HER2-positive breast cancer. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company Puma Biotechnology. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BMRN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Puma Biotech most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PBYI

The Company may request a re-examination of the opinion. A letter of intent to seek re-examination should be submitted within 15 days of acknowledgement of receipt of the final opinion package. Puma Biotech plans to submit this request in accordance with this timeline.

Puma Biotech Announced Results of CHMP Oral Explanation for Neratinib

On January 23, 2018, the Company announced that the CHMP had communicated a negative trend vote after meeting with the Company to discuss the MAA for neratinib. A negative trend vote meant it was unlikely that CHMP would provide a positive opinion related to the Company's MAA at the formal CHMP meeting and that additional steps would need to be taken to gain marketing approval in Europe. CHMP's opinion was based on the results from both the Phase-III ExteNET trial in extended adjuvant early stage HER2-positive breast cancer and the Phase-II CONTROL trial in extended adjuvant early stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

CHMP Approved Drug for Treatment of HER2-Positive Early Stage Breast Cancer

In June 2017, CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Novartis's Kisqali® (ribociclib) in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer as initial endocrine-based therapy.

In September 2017, CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending granting a marketing authorization for the biosimilar medicinal product of Samsung Bioepis' trastuzumab (Ontruzant), intended for the treatment of early and metastatic breast cancer, and metastatic gastric cancer. Ontruzant is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer.

About HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

HER2-positive breast cancer is a breast cancer that tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which promotes the growth of cancer cells. Approximately 20% to 25% of breast cancer tumors over-express the HER2 protein. HER2-positive breast cancer is often more aggressive than other types of breast cancer, increasing the risk of disease progression and death.

About NERLYNX® (Neratinib)

NERLYNX® is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage HER2 overexpressed/amplified breast cancer, to follow adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy. The most common adverse reactions of the tablets include diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, fatigue, vomiting, rash, stomatitis, decreased appetite, muscle spasms, dyspepsia, AST or ALT increase, nail disorder, dry skin, abdominal distention, epistaxis, weight decreased, and urinary tract infection.

About Puma Biotechnology, Inc.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Puma Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on in-licensing innovative drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of various forms of cancer and then seek to further develop these drug candidates for commercial use.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Puma Biotech's stock slightly declined 0.51%, ending the trading session at $67.90.

Volume traded for the day: 712.38 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 87.57%

After yesterday's close, Puma Biotech's market cap was at $2.47 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors