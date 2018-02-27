BBH London makes The Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For list for 10th year running

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Bartle Bogle Hegarty London has been named in the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For list in the UK for the 10th year running.

The Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For list celebrates and showcases the very best in workplace engagement; it is the longest-running and most respected of its kind. First appearing in The Sunday Times in 2001, the lists and accreditations are now recognised as the standard in workplace engagement.

BBH London, which employs 388 staff, has secured a Best Companies 2 Star 'outstanding' accreditation, as well being given a special award for 10 years' inclusion.

Upon entering the award, staff within BBH London were asked for their opinions in the independent Best Companies questionnaire which focused around their manager and team, personal growth, wellbeing, giving something back, leadership, the company as a whole and fair deal for employees.

92% of BBH staff agreed that the experience gained from working at the agency was valuable for their future with 93% agreeing that their team was fun to work with and that they make a valuable contribution to the success of the organisation.

As well as offering ongoing training for personal development, BBH has a 'Creativity for Good' programme and at least 20% of staff are known to undertake charitable activities during business hours.

On joining the list for the 10th year running BBH London CEO, Ben Fennell said:

"To make it onto the list of the 'Top 100 companies' ten years running is a huge source of pride to everyone at BBH. We believe that positive people have bigger and better ideas, so it's good to know that our talent is feeling so positive about working for BBH."

