CPR Cell Phone Repair to Acquire Digital Doc, Digital Doc Stores to Re-Brand as CPR Stores

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, North America's largest device repair retail chain, has reached an agreement to acquire the Digital Doc Franchise system. Digital Doc currently operates 37 locations throughout the US.





Established in 2010, Digital Doc is a leading provider of certified, pre-owned devices and a premier destination for cell phone, tablet and computer repairs. Armed with a team of trained and certified staff members, each Digital Doc location serves as a one-stop-shop for customers looking to address their technology needs in an efficient and reliable manner.

"We have tremendous respect for what the team at Digital Doc has built and are thrilled to announce that CPR is acquiring Digital Doc," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR. "Acquiring another leading tech repair company was a no-brainer for us, particularly because our goals and core values align so closely with those of the Digital Doc management team. I would also like to take this opportunity to publicly welcome the Digital Doc franchise owners to the CPR family. We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with you."

Digital Doc President Levi Dinkla shares Sevick's enthusiasm. "The top priority for everyone here at Digital Doc was doing what is good for our franchisees," explained Dinkla. "We feel that being part of a national store network is going to be increasingly critical to success in the device repair industry. CPR has the largest store network of any company in the industry, a very similar business model to Digital Doc, minimal footprint overlap with existing Digital Doc locations and, most importantly, a leadership team we trust. For these reasons, we are confident that this acquisition with CPR is the best thing for our franchisees."

"The addition of Digital Doc provides us with a nice lift towards our goal of having 600 stores operating by the end of 2018," said Steve Ritley, VP of Franchise Operations. Steve went on to say that Digital Doc franchisees should benefit significantly from the marketing, training, and supply chain offerings that CPR provides to its franchisees.

The CPR / Digital Doc acquisition is just the latest in a series of events that strongly suggest the device repair industry will mature and institutionalize. Although the space is still highly fragmented and is comprised largely of independent, mom-and-pop repair shops, some consolidation has begun, and it is expected to accelerate in the coming months. Of the consolidation, Josh Sevick said, "We continue to be impressed by the quality of the independent store and regional chain operators that we meet from all over the country. Some of them have chosen to join CPR, which we see as strong validation of what we are doing. We will continue to actively recruit talented repair industry operators to partner with us in new markets."

In addition to converting Digital Doc stores to the CPR brand, the CPR team will continue to focus on aggressively growing its store network and on strengthening key strategic alliances that will help the company continue to thrive as the repair industry matures.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 x632



SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair