CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Location in Atlanta, GA

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Atlanta, GA. The CPR network applauds owner Wade Bailey on this achievement and welcomes him to the CPR team.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Atlanta - Druid Hills, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/atlanta-druid-hills-ga.

"With Wade's genuine passion for technology and many years of experience in the audio visual industry, we know he has what it takes to operate a successful CPR Cell Phone Repair shop," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR. "Our franchise network is lucky to have him on our team."

CPR Atlanta - Druid Hills is in a vibrant scene in the North Druid Hills area and is just a short distance from Interstate 85 and Emory University. The store is located at the corner of Briarcliff Rd and North Druid Hills Rd next to Sublime Doughnuts.

"I am excited for the opportunity to bring top-notch tech repair to the Atlanta community. Our focus is not only on providing high-quality, affordable repairs, but also on building relationships with and providing assurance to the people we serve," says Bailey. "We want our customers to have a great experience."

Bailey is a member of the Dekalb Chamber of Commerce where he is involved in the business community. He has lived in Atlanta for nearly 20 years and is married to his wife of six years, with whom he shares two beautiful daughters. When Wade is not being a tech repair expert, he loves traveling or enjoying a craft beer from one of the many local breweries.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Atlanta - Druid Hills is located at:

2566 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite 108

Atlanta, GA 30329

Please contact the store at: 404-205-5115 or repairs@cpr-druidhillsga.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/atlanta-druid-hills-ga.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair