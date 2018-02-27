The World's First Network of Networks Officially Announced as the Largest & Most Effective: ADAM Global

LONDON, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ADAM GLobal (AG) hosts VIP EU Regional Meeting at the Caledonian Club in London on 26th February marking the presence of Top Business & Political Influencers including distinguished keynote speakers such as Lord Waverly and the Baroness Couttie Philippa Marion Roe amongst others. ADAM Global, primarily a multi-disciplinary network in diverse practice areas such as law, accounting, taxation, immigration, business advisory services, corporate services & consulting as well as HR, has marked the onset of a new resolution by tapping into a blue ocean as the World's first Network of Networks.

Renowned London Based Doctor Preneur and Chairman ADAM Global, Dr. Tahir Akhtar, has officially presented the ADAM Global transformation of the already existing network for global member firms as the World's first and largest networks of networks. The full-day event kicked off in the early morning hours at 8 am where participants and guest interacted over breakfast followed later in the first half with Practice development workshops facilitated by renowned practice heads. Amongst these, were noteworthy experts like Jamil Ahmud from Bloomsbury Law London, who launched the ADAM Law Net as part of the ADAM Global Network, Andreas Hadjimitsis (President Europe AG), Rajeev Naik (London based Practise Head for immigration) and Dennis Vermeulen (member from the Netherlands).

The Commonwealth Enterprise &Investment Council (CWEIC) CEO, Richard Burge Richard who is currently the CEO of Wilton Park, an executive agency of the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office led an interactive session on opportunities to do business with British companies and thus promoting economic empowerment. The CIC brings together thought leaders from the worlds of politics, diplomacy, business, academia, civil society, the military and the media to provide innovative thinking on global issues

The LCC initiatives and plans to promote British trade and attract business to UK were also amongst the valuable topics presented during the meeting by Peter Bishop, Deputy Chief Executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Viscount Waverly, John Desmond Forbes Anderson has presented the World's leading platform "Deal Finder" to connect,promote and facilitate global trade opportunities. The Deal Finder has been exclusively adopted by the ADAM Global Network for its members and can be publically accessed through the AG website.

TheVIP Meeting concluded with an exclusive visit to the Houses of Parliament and a roundup session by UK Member Paul Clark.

