

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) said it expect capital to move down within 11-12.0% corridor in the medium-term. It expects 2018 core loan growth ex-CIB of 6%-7%. It continues to focus on growth in retail and operating deposits.



The company projects about 7% NIR growth in 2018, and about 3% CAGR going forward, market dependent.



It expects 2018 and medium-term NCO rates to remain relatively flat across businesses. It expects Card charge-offs and reserves to be higher on seasoning of newer origination vintages.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. is hosting its Investor Day today in New York City starting at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern).



It is expected that global wholesale payments revenue to grow 7% annually through 2025. It is expected that credit and debit card spend in the U.S. to grow more than 5% annually over the next 5 years. It is projected global trade growth of 3-4% in 2018 with future upside from new trade corridors.



