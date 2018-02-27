sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,834 Euro		-0,044
-0,90 %
WKN: 694194 ISIN: GB0030646508 Ticker-Symbol: GKN 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GKN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GKN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,855
4,959
16:03
4,852
4,95
16:03
27.02.2018 | 13:54
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire
London, February 27

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that on 27 February 2018 the following ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the exercise of options by participants of the:

GKN Executive Share Option Scheme 2004:

25,098 ordinary shares at 110.08p per ordinary share;

10,251 ordinary shares at 134.60p per ordinary share; and

GKN plc 2017 Sharesave Plan:

1,355 ordinary shares at 257.79p per ordinary share

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 8,306,402 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,717,797,228

Details of the issuer:

Name GKN plc

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Regulation Information:

3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state


© 2018 PR Newswire