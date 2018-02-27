Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market assessment study on the foodservice industry. A leading foodservice provider wanted to determine real-time information on the food service market and find the opportunities, challenges, and assess the regulations and policies.

According to the market assessment experts at Infiniti, "Market assessment solutions help firms gain a comprehensive analysis of the market trends and subsequently distribute resources to cater to the business requirements."

Organizations in the foodservice industry are looking at ways to increase their consumer base. Hence, many foodservice industry players are now making their way into supermarkets to reach more consumers. Personalization and innovations in the food products and the increasing demand for healthy food options among the customers are efficiently contributing to the growth of this space.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to classify the potential competitors and find out the obstacles and unmet needs in the market. The client was able to gain a clear understanding of the market space and identify the needs of the customers.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Evaluate information regarding the brand image and recognition

Make necessary adjustments to their offerings

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Gaining insights into the potential bottlenecks while entering niche market segments

Anticipating risks with new product developments

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

