Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Fortinet's Quarterly Revenues Jumped 15%; Adjusted EPS Climbed 6.7%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Fortinet's total revenues advanced 15% to $416.7 million compared to $362.8 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $408.6 million.

During Q4 2017, Fortinet's GAAP operating income was $42.2 million, representing a GAAP operating margin of 10%, compared to a GAAP operating income of $45.2 million, or a GAAP operating margin of 12%, for Q4 2016. For Q4 2017, Fortinet's non-GAAP operating income was $78.7 million, reflecting a non-GAAP operating margin of 19%, versus a non-GAAP operating income of $81.1 million, or a non-GAAP operating margin of 22%, for Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Fortinet posted a GAAP net loss of $29.0 million compared to a GAAP net income of $25.2 million for Q4 2016. The Company's GAAP diluted net loss was $0.17 per share for the reported quarter, based on 171.5 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to a GAAP diluted net income of $0.14 per share for the prior year's same quarter, based on 176.7 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. Fortinet's Q4 2017 results were impacted by a one-time tax expense of $63.0 million, or $0.36 per share, resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA) signed into law in December 2017.

Fortinet's non-GAAP net income was $55.5 million, or $0.32 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to a non-GAAP net income of $53.2 million, or $0.30 per share, for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.29 per share.

For the full year FY17, Fortinet's total revenues advanced 17% to $1.49 billion compared to $1.28 billion in FY16.

For FY17, Fortinet's GAAP net income was $31.4 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to a GAAP net income of $32.2 million, or $0.18 per share, for FY16. The Company's net income in FY17 was impacted by a one-time tax expense of $63.0 million, or $0.35 per share, resulting from the TCJA. Fortinet's non-GAAP net income was $184.7 million, or $1.04 per share, for FY17 compared to a non-GAAP net income of $129.5 million, or $0.73 per share, for FY16.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Fortinet's Product revenues grew 2% to $162.1 million compared to $158.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's Service revenues were $254.6 million, reflecting an increase of 25% versus $203.9 million in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Fortinet's total billings jumped 15% to $534.0 million for Q4 2017 compared to $463.4 million in Q4 2016.

Fortinet's total deferred revenues were $1.34 billion as of December 31, 2017, reflecting an increase of 29% compared to $1.04 billion as of December 31, 2016.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Fortinet's cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $1.35 billion compared to $1.52 billion as of September 30, 2017. In Q4 2017, the Company's cash flow from operations was $157.5 million compared to $101.0 million in Q4 2016, while free cash flow was $143.9 million compared to $84.2 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

In FY17, Fortinet's cash flow from operations was $594.4 million compared to $345.7 million in FY16. The Company's free cash flow was $459.1 million in FY17 compared to $278.5 million in FY16. In FY17, Fortinet used $107.2 million for real estate purchases for its Canada and Sunnyvale offices.

During Q4 2017, Fortinet repurchased 7.9 million shares of its common stock for a total purchase price of $322.4 million. During FY17, the Company repurchased 11.2 million shares of its common stock for a total purchase price of $446.3 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of FY18, Fortinet is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $387.0 million to $393.0 million, and billings to be in the band of $449.0 million to $457.0 million. The Company is estimating non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 12% to 13%, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to be in the band of $0.21 to $0.22.

For the full fiscal year 2018, Fortinet is projecting revenues to be in the range of $1.695 billion to $1.715 billion, and billings to be in the band of $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. The Company is expecting non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 17.7% to 18%, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to be in the band of $1.30 to $1.32.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Fortinet's stock was marginally up 0.90%, ending the trading session at $50.32.

Volume traded for the day: 1.11 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.81%; previous three-month period - up 20.47%; past twelve-month period - up 35.45%; and year-to-date - up 15.18%

After yesterday's close, Fortinet's market cap was at $8.63 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 299.52.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 1.2% at the end of the session.

