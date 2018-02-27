Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Everest's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 16.1%; Adjusted EPS Soared 52.7%

Stock Monitor: James River Group Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Everest reported revenue advanced 16.1% to $1.87 billion compared to $1.61 billion in Q4 2016.

For full year (FY) 2017, Everest recorded revenue of $6.61 billion compared to $5.79 billion in FY16.

Everest reported net income of $571.0 million, or $13.85 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to net income of $373.6 million, or $9.08 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's after-tax operating income, excluding realized capital gains and losses and the tax charge related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), was $556.0 million, or $13.48 per diluted share, compared to after-tax operating income of $363.4 million, or $8.83 per diluted share, for the year ago same period. Everest's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $5.24 per share.

For FY17, Everest's net income was $469.0 million, or $11.36 per diluted common share, compared to $996.3 million, or $23.68 per diluted common share, for FY16. The Company's after-tax operating income, excluding realized capital gains and losses and the tax charge related to the enactment of the TCJA, was $375.4 million, or $9.10 per diluted common share, for FY17 compared to $993.5 million, or $23.61 per diluted common share, for FY16.

Operating highlights

During Q4 2017, Everest's gross written premiums were $1.9 billion, reflecting an increase of 26% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's premiums earned totaled $1.66 billion, ahead of analysts' estimates of $8.31 million.

For FY17, Everest's gross written premiums grew 19% to $7.2 billion. The Company's worldwide reinsurance premiums advanced 17% on a y-o-y basis, while direct insurance premiums were up 15% for FY17.

Everest's combined ratio was 70.0% for Q4 2017 compared to 82.1% for Q4 2016. The reported quarter benefitted from net prior year reserve releases of $262.1 million and a net reduction to prior period catastrophe loss estimates of $132.7 million, offset by $161.5 million for catastrophe losses that occurred in Q4 2017, including both the Northern and Southern California wildfires.

Everest posted combined ratio of 103.5% for FY17 compared to 87.0% for FY16. For FY17, catastrophe losses, net of reinstatement premiums, totaled $1.3 billion. Excluding catastrophe losses, reinstatement premiums and favorable prior year loss development, Everest's FY17 attritional combined ratio was 85.0% compared to 85.5% for FY16.

Everest's net investment income amounted to $149.1 million for Q4 2017 and $542.9 million for FY17. The Company's net after-tax realized capital gains totaled $23.2 million in the reported quarter.

Cash Matters

Everest's cash flow from operations was $118.5 million for Q4 2017 compared to $422.9 million for Q4 2016. The Company's FY17 cash flow from operations was $1.2 billion compared to $1.4 billion for FY16.

For FY17, Everest's after-tax operating income return on average adjusted shareholders' equity was 4.6%. During the reported quarter and full year 2017, the Company purchased 236,493 shares for a total cost of $50 million. The repurchases were made pursuant to a share repurchase authorization, provided by the Company's Board of Directors, under which there remains 1.8 million shares.

Everest's shareholders' equity ended FY17 at $8.4 billion. The Company's book value per share increased 4% from $197.45 at year-end 2016 to $204.95 at December 31, 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Everest Re's stock slightly declined 0.54%, ending the trading session at $241.63.

Volume traded for the day: 336.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.63%; previous three-month period - up 10.21%; past twelve-month period - up 2.81%; and year-to-date - up 9.21%

After yesterday's close, Everest Re's market cap was at $9.78 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.30.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.15%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors