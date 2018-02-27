Active-Investors: Wired News - Emmis Announces Agreements to Sell its St. Louis Radio Station Portfolio

Stock Monitor: Pandora Media Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Emmis Communications Corp. (NASDAQ: EMMS) ("Emmis"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EMMS as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 23, 2018, the Company announced that, as a part of its previously announced agreements to sell its St. Louis Radio Stations, it has entered into definitive agreements to sell St. Louis stations KSHE (94.7 FM) and The Point (KPNT, 105.7 FM) to Hubbard Radio for $45 million, and St. Louis stations KFTK (FM News Talk 97.1 FM) and NOW (KNOU, 96.3 FM) to Entercom Communications Corp. for $15 million. The transactions, according to the Company, are subject to FCC approval, closing adjustments, and pro-rations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Emmis Communications. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=P

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Emmis Communications most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EMMS

The Announcement

Emmis stated that the net proceeds of the transaction, after deducting transaction-related costs and estimated tax payments, would be used to repay term loans outstanding. According to Emmis, the St. Louis team has been an integral part of the Emmis radio station family since 1984; and Hubbard and Entercom are leading radio operators that would add great people and great brands to the St. Louis clusters. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 FY18, according to the Company.

Emmis is a leading media Company, primarily focused on radio broadcasting. The Company currently operates the 9th largest publicly-traded radio portfolio based on total listeners. The Company currently own 16 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Austin, and Indianapolis.

Company Growth Prospects

On January 09, 2018, Emmis, through its subsidiary, TagStation, LLC, which powered About NextRadio, announced an enhanced mobile radio solution - a hybrid radio application that would be available across select vehicle platforms on in-vehicle infotainment systems powered by Abaltas Weblink software platform. The Company added that the first iteration of the NextRadio for WebLink would be available in select aftermarket head units from JVCKENWOOD, and would begin shipping in early 2018. NextRadio for Weblink, according to the Company, enables drivers in any vehicle to have a rich in-dash AM/FM radio listening experience by connecting a smartphone to a compatible WebLink-enabled car head unit, which requires minimal smartphone data and battery usage.

Under the terms of the agreement, Abalta Technologies, a leading provider of technology and infotainment solutions, would bring all the pieces of the connected car experience on one single platform. By leveraging the Company's WebLink solution, both carmakers and suppliers could bridge the gap between consumer smartphones and IVI systems, delivering car owners access to their favorite apps in an easy-to-use, customizable and platform-agnostic environment.

Additionally, on January 09, 2018, TagStation announced that Samsung, the largest Android handset maker in the world, was the latest device OEM to continue its support for NextRadio by unlocking the FM chip in upcoming smartphone models in the US and Canada.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 26, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Emmis Communications' stock climbed 3.33%, ending the trading session at $4.03.

Volume traded for the day: 46.96 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 22.89 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 28.34%; previous three-month period - up 11.57%; past twelve-month period - up 38.01%; and year-to-date - up 14.49%

After yesterday's close, Emmis Communications' market cap was at $43.73 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 0.82.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Broadcasting - Radio industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors