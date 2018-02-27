AdaCore software development and verification tools help Real Heart deliver the high assurance, safety, and reliability that lifesaving medical devices demand.

Embedded World--AdaCore, a trusted provider of software development and verification tools with headquarters in New York and Paris, today announced that Scandinavian Real Heart AB in Sweden is using a suite of AdaCore software solutions to develop reliable embedded software for its revolutionary Total Artificial Heart.

The aim of Scandinavian Real Heart's Total Artificial Heart is to function as much as possible like the natural heart and to serve as a temporary solution for patients waiting to get a heart transplant. (Photo: Business Wire)

Scandinavian Real Heart's Total Artificial Heart mimics the way that the natural heart functions to "save patients with heart failure, and give them a better quality of life than the alternatives that are available today," said Fredrik Pahlm, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Project Manager at Scandinavian Real Heart.

Scandinavian Real Heart is in the final development phase of the heart pump's motor control software, which is both complicated and truly unique in its ability to adjust to the patient's blood pressure. Real Heart employs AdaCore software solutions throughout its end-to-end embedded software development workflow, including:

The GNAT Programming Studio (GPS) Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for designing, implementing, and managing applications that demand high reliability,

The SPARK Pro verification toolset based on formal methods and oriented toward high-assurance systems,

The GNAT Pro Ada for ARM multi-language development environment for use with ARM processors,

The GPRbuild advanced build system that helps automate the construction of multi-language systems and

The GNATstack static analysis tools for stack usage computation.

"Our heart pump has to work uninterrupted throughout the life of the patient," said Professor Lars Asplund, Main Software Architect at Scandinavian Real Heart. "The quality and reliability of all parts of the system are crucial. We want to create software with the highest level of safety, and we know that SPARK together with Ada is the best option."

"The programming tools and programming language were selected considering optimum reliability and quality assurance," added Azad Najar, Scandinavian Real Heart Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"Innovators like Scandinavian Real Heart continue to choose AdaCore's comprehensive suite of software development and verification solutions, particularly for lifesaving and safety-critical applications," said Jamie Ayre, Commercial Team Lead at AdaCore. "AdaCore provides the open-source tools and libraries embedded systems developers need to craft the most complex software with high assurance, integrity, and reliability while lowering development and verification costs."

AdaCore software solutions have been the software development and verification tools of choice for safety-critical and mission-critical applications for decades. AdaCore continues to advance and adapt its trusted tools to meet the most stringent requirements and high-assurance, high-integrity needs of modern projects across multiple markets.

AdaCore is presenting its suite of software tools including Version 18.1 of its industry-leading GNAT Pro, CodePeer, SPARK Pro and QGen products, as well as GNAT Pro Assurance, GNAT Pro Enterprise, and GNAT Pro Developer tailored to specific user needs in Booth 4-149 at Embedded World 2018. The annual Embedded World exhibition and conference is taking place at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg, Germany, from 27 February through 1 March 2018.

About Scandinavian Real Heart AB

Scandinavian Real Heart AB, a medical technology company in Västerås, Sweden, has developed a Total Artificial Heart (TAH) with an innovative pump that mimics the natural function of the biological heart. The Real Heart is designed to be used as a transitional solution for patients who are in a queue awaiting a heart transplant, helping extend their lives and providing the opportunity for increased mobility and a higher quality of life. In the future, Real Heart could be a more permanent solution for patients who, for various reasons, are unable to receive a donated heart. Visit http://realheart.se for more information.

About AdaCore

Founded in 1994, AdaCore supplies software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical, and security-critical systems. Over the years, customers have used AdaCore products to field and maintain a wide range of critical applications in domains such as commercial avionics, automotive, railway, space, military systems, air traffic management/control, medical devices, and financial services. AdaCore has an extensive and growing worldwide customer base; visit https://www.adacore.com/industries for further information.

AdaCore products are open source and come with expert online support provided by the developers themselves. The company has North American headquarters in New York and European headquarters in Paris. www.adacore.com

