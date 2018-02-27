REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - February 27, 2018) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), a leading global provider of advanced data programming and security provisioning solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers, secure elements and authentication ICs announces the production availability of SentriX provisioning support for the A71CH device from NXP Semiconductors. Data I/O and NXP have been collaborating to concurrently bring the A71CH and SentriX provisioning support to market.

There are several problems facing OEMs for internet of things (IoT) products. They are not only concerned with the risk of IP theft and product cloning but also face the threat of system hacking by those seeking to exploit vulnerabilities found in modern connected devices. Attacks on products used in building automation, smart grid and commercial applications have led to billions of dollars in lost revenue, diminished brand reputation and decreased customer confidence. A growing number of security experts are insisting that software methods alone are insufficient to protect devices from increasingly sophisticated hackers. The best method for OEMs to prevent attacks is to design hardware-based security, such as the NXP A71CH, directly into their products.

Many OEMs have employed secure elements such as the NXP A71CH family to protect their devices against threats such as these. The SentriX system from Data I/O, combined with other services provided by distributors, programming centers and EMS partners, allow OEMs of any size to securely provision A71CH devices from early samples all the way to high volume production.

"We are pleased to collaborate with NXP to provide a trusted and secured provisioning solution for NXP's new A71CH device," said Anthony Ambrose, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "The SentriX Secure Provisioning System allows OEMs to securely embed a hardware-based root-of-trust in the A71CH device during the manufacturing flow. Because Data I/O works with distributors and programming centers, this capability is available to OEMs with no minimum order quantities. As the IoT market grows and attacks become increasingly prevalent, OEMs of all sizes must have a cost-effective and integrated method to enable hardware based security."

"The A71CH supports our 'Plug & Trust' approach as it allows a broad customer base to connect their devices easily and securely to IoT clouds. Cryptographic key programming is one essential element of this process," says Philippe Dubois, Senior Director & General Manager IoT Security at NXP Semiconductors. "Thanks to our collaboration with Data I/O, our customers can effortlessly load their individual keys and credentials on the A71CH - tailored to their needs and volumes."

Data I/O and NXP have collaborated to bring this important provisioning support to market. The A71CH is the second NXP device supported by the SentriX Secure Provisioning System, joining the NXP A70CM secure element.

Learn more about the SentriX Provisioning platform at www.dataio.com/sentrix.

Learn more about the NXP A71CH at www.nxp.com/A71CH

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers use Data I/O security provisioning and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com

