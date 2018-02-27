AMI Global Earns Frost & Sullivan Recognition as the North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year for Its Comprehensive IIoT Solutions

AMI Global provides a turnkey solution for cost-effective remote process equipment monitoring

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of integrated Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for the process equipment market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AMI Global with the 2018 North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its broad offerings of affordable and cost-effective IIoT solutions. These include hardware, software, and services for the remote process equipment monitoring market.

"AMI Global's novel fusion of hardware and software opens up opportunities in affordable remote asset management of rotating equipment, such as pumps, motors and Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) used in the water and wastewater, oil and gas, chemicals, and power generation industries," said Anand Gnanamoorthy, Industry Manager.

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release - http://bit.ly/2EMO4iz

AMI Global has truly disrupted the process equipment monitoring market by offering end-to-end, turnkey solution. The company's offerings provide customized hardware, software, data visualization and communication capabilities, mobile applications, and cloud infrastructure, as well as robust customer and technical support.

The company's solutions include:

Hardware: Data acquisition infrastructure, sensors, and IIoT gateways (such as Vapor-X and Vapor-Xi)

Software: Data analysis solutions, such as a cloud-based analytics platform that leverages an artificial intelligence (AI) engine and data visualization solutions, including mobile apps and online reports

Services: The Digital Integration Services from AMI support clients with successful execution, integration, and continued development to achieve their short and long-term digital goals in marketing/sales, maintenance/services, technical support, and distribution integration

AMI Global handles all integration with customers' diverse multi-vendor systems, including sensors, gateways, and software, which helps clients reduce cost and accelerate time to market because clients do not need to develop expertise on each system component. AMI Global offers four key product support services: engineering, technical support, software deployment, and digital integration. As pump manufacturers can better predict equipment downtime and better understand the reasons for equipment failure, this comprehensive support helps clients improve maintenance response time.

"By leveraging open architecture, AMI Global has developed a secure end-to-end IIoT solution that can aid pump manufacturers in shifting from the current business model of a CAPEX-based to an OPEX-based revenue model," says Anand.

With its state-of-the-art innovation and unique ability to blend technology, adoption, and implementation for process equipment manufacturers, AMI Global has earned the 2018 Frost & Sullivan North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, and speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AMI Global

AMI is an IIoT technology company with a focus on Software as a Service (SaaS), edge, custom industrial gateways, and secure global communication solutions for equipment manufacturers, distributors and other integrators in the industrial sector. AMI's IIoT solutions allow clients to connect remote industrial assets and equipment to AMI's or a 3rd party PaaS solution, enabling data collection and analysis as well as remote control of these assets. Contact us here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477-8417

F: 210.348.1003

E: Claudia.Toscano@frost.com