MJV & Co Effortlessly Increases Efficiency with Eclipse's Compact Practice Management System

Established family-run law firm, MJV & Co, is implementing the new Compact solution from Eclipse Legal Systems, the UK's leading legal software provider.

Based in Blackpool, MJV & Co boasts 50 years' combined experience across a range of legal services for both private and commercial clients. The firm prides itself on its ability to offer a truly tailored service, often providing out of hours' appointments, home visits, business visits and a fixed fee pricing structure to suit client requirements.

Due to an increased workload, MJV & Co recognised the need for a robust practice management system to efficiently manage all incoming cases and deliver an enhanced client service.

After researching the market, the Compact solution was selected and will be implemented to provide MJV & Co with the core functions of Eclipse's Law Society Endorsed Proclaim Practice Management system. Of specific importance for the boutique firm was task management, and with Compact's ability to link tasks with all case activities and provide automated reminders, the team at MJV & Co can ensure important deadlines and events are not overlooked.

Furthermore, Compact's integration with Eclipse's practice accounting solution means MJV & Co will benefit from instant access to live financial data, serving to provide a detailed analysis of the firm's operations and boost efficiency.

Michael Vincent, Co-founder and Partner at MJV & Co, comments:

"We needed our core practice management software system to be as efficient as possible and it was clear from the outset that Eclipse offered the best solution, enabling us to build upon our existing reputation of excellence. Compact will mean that not only are we able to continue providing a high standard of service, but we can do this effortlessly, and without the need to increase staff numbers or hours."

About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 25,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas.Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

