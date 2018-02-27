NCR WinEPTS is a proven hardware-independent payment solution combining online and in-store payments on one cloud platform

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, launched its NCR WinEPTS payment solution that has been developed specifically for retailers and restaurants in Europe at EuroCIS 2018. An entirely hardware independent, cloud based solution that is omni-channel and omni-commerce ready, NCR WinEPTS can easily be integrated with instant payments solutions of European banks.

Flexible payment options are an increasingly important part of a frictionless customer journey. While many retailers are capable of accepting e-commerce and in-store payments, they typically use separate systems for payments online and in-store. NCR WinEPTS helps retailers close this gap and enables them to offer a variety of payment options and services across all their channels and platforms.

The NCR solution runs on a wide range of hardware platforms and operating systems and the EMV kernel is one of the few in the world that received the EMV Contactless Level 2 certification allowing innovative transactions including Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, Near Field Communication, and Host Card Emulation among others. In addition to any card, mobile or online payments, it can handle third party voucher payments as well as food vouchers and can create tax-free vouchers for eligible foreign customers.

"Payments are an important part of a customer journey, but while new payment methods increase choice and options for consumers, they bring increased complexity and cost to retailers," explained Tom Chittenden, vice president and general manager of retail solutions at NCR. "WinEPTS is a multi-merchant, multi-store, multi-acquirer, multi-channel payment solution that enables retailers to offer their customers more choice in payment options with a flexible and cost effective cloud based solution."

NCR WinEPTS was initially developed for the Italian market to create a payment solution that could handle transactions across disparate payment systems. Due to its flexible architecture that addressed local and global requirements, it was localized for other countries in Europe and the Middle East. The result is a proven solution that has demonstrated capabilities to handle high volume transactions.

Visitors to EuroCIS 2018 in Dusseldorf can experience the solution first hand, from February 27 to March 1, at NCR's stand A04 in hall 10.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005400/en/

Contacts:

NCR Public Relations

Ortrud Wenzel, +49 821 405 8191

ortrud.wenzel@ncr.com